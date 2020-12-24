Michigan close to reaching 470,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As of December 23, Michigan health officials have reported 3,443 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 70 deaths. The state total now sits at 469,928 cases and 11,775 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,439 cases and 38 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,152 cases and 80 deaths.

Ingham County reports 11,817 cases and 168 deaths.

Jackson County reports 7,110 cases and 142 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,722 cases and 55 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

