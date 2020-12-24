Local petting zoo loses barn to fire

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - 2020 has left small businesses struggling to survive just dealing with COVID-19. But for the Finterty family, owners of the Wild World Adventure traveling petting zoo, there’s been another set back.

Brendan Finerty came home December 16 with his two children to find their barn in flames.

“The first thing we saw from the corner of the field was a bunch of fire fighters standing where our barn had been just a few hours before. " said Brendan Finerty, Owner of Wild World Adventure.

Their barn was a loss, but the flames were stopped before spreading to their home. Finerty thinks a heat lamp in the barn caused the fire.

No animals were harmed but all of their work equipment destroyed. After being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finerty family is again dealing with another devastating loss. They are remaining optimistic and plan to rebuild.

“By no means are we going to lay down and go anywhere but it’s definitely a few steps back so far,” said Finerty.

“Having the kids you know kept us positive you know when you have a three year old and a one year old we still had to keep our smiles going even in a tough situation.” said Ashley Finerty, Owner of Wild World Adventure.

They hope to rebuild after the clean up, but for now the Finerty’s say it’s the community’s support that has been the true blessing.

“Everyone is coming together in the hardest time of almost all of our lives.” said Ashley Finerty, Owner of Wild World Adventure.

“I want to thank everybody personally who’s donated so far to helping us try and surive and get through this.” said Brendan Finerty, Owner of Wild World Adventure.

You can donate to the family through their GoFundMe here.

