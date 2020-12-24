Holt Jr. High teachers bring smiles to students for Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Junior High Teacher Rachel Vogel put together a holiday video for the students with a comical distance learning twist.

Vogel petitioned teachers and staff to send her a video of themselves reading her own rendition of the Night Before Christmas- Distance Learning Style.

Each staff member created their Christmas themed background and read performed their portion of the script.

According to teacher Alyona Troitsky the video was the buzz of class the following morning after it posted.

“As kids were logging in they were typing, ‘we saw the video! Cool video! Hey, can we watch the video in class?’ It was fun for me to see the staff all together. I think I watched the video like 20 times,” said Troitsky.

Amber Crosby-Boerma said she has many students she’s never seen because they choose to permanently leave their cameras off which has crippled her ability to get to know them.

“So many times kids are choosing to do class with their cameras off for a million different reasons. But it’s not like that in a normal year. We get to make them laugh, make them giggle and make that connection,” said Crosby-Boerma.

Ana Orsini shared that sentiment and said this video is helping to allow those students to see them outside of a classroom setting.

“Most of us became teachers because we care about kids and we want to interact with kids and that’s been a huge challenge this year. So, I think anything we can do to make kids feel like we’re thinking of them and we care about them- and even just to let them see out personalities I think makes a big difference,” said Orsini.

Vogel said she’s happy the video has brought so much joy to the Holt Community.

“It is a way for us to feel like we’re together and to feel some kind of unity and to be able to have us all in this one video having the same experience from all of our separate locations. As teachers, yes, but students as well,” said Vogel

The video can be seen on YouTube.

