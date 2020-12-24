High school athletics get sidelined again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school athletics are getting sidelined once again.

After waiting nearly 40 days to hit the field again, teams will have to wait at least another week to practice.

“The difficulty is that it’s not the first time that it’s happened. It’s really difficult to tell the kids where we’re at. We just told them that we’re back, we’re going to play. Now, we’re not,” said MHSAA Communications Director Geoff Kimmerly.

This last time is perhaps the most frustrating for everyone involved.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association met with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

“Our leadership came out of those discussions that we could move forward with the non-contact practice that we were allowing. That’s something that we were told we should not be doing, so we’re not. It’s that simple,” he said.

The MHSAA says they got more details Tuesday about the pilot program; requiring student-athletes to be tested so teams could finish their fall seasons.

“Part of that was that they didn’t want anyone practicing until there had been a negative test. We had to tell people that they needed to stop practicing until we were able to get those tests to you,” he said.

MHSAA communications director Geoff Kimmerly says those tests won’t be at schools until the 30th at the latest, which puts practices and games back at least a week.

“They’ll run through one cycle of testing everyone, the tests and results were right on the spot, and they should be able to practice that day,” he said.

Lansing Catholic coach Jim Ahern is wondering why that information wasn’t shared in the first place.

“They just keep putting roadblocks in the way that I don’t think need to be put there,” said Coach Ahern.

He says this next week will be perhaps the most difficult.

“We’ve run the gamut on what other teams are doing and what we have to work on. I think we’ve probably outlived our Zoom meetings as far as practices are concerned,” said Coach Ahern.

News 10 has reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get some answers about why this new information wasn’t shared last week.

News 10 hasn’t heard back.

