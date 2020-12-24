Granger to offer Christmas tree collection services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Granger will be collecting Christmas trees this winter. All Christmas trees must be live-cut and free of decorations.

However, please note that trees or sections of trees can be no longer than four feet.

If your community currently does not have a Christmas tree disposal option, the following are options for disposal:

Place your live-cut Christmas tree next to your Curby Cart or bags on your trash collection day starting the week of December 28, 2020

Granger will collect Christmas trees from existing customers at the curb for $10 per tree

Haul your tree to the Granger Disposal Center of Lansing for a cost of $7 per tree

Hours at the Granger Disposal Center of Lansing are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon. The disposal center is located at 16500 Wood Rd. in Lansing.

The disposal center will be closed on Friday, January 1.

All Christmas trees collected curbside will be taken to Granger’s landfill where they will be used to make renewable energy. Trees brought to the Disposal Center will be treated as yard waste.

For more information about the tree collection services, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.