Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic

He was subdued with a stun gun
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested after authorities said he tossed golf clubs into highway traffic and then slugged a trooper who pulled him over.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call Wednesday that a motorist was tossing golf clubs on Interstate 75 near Tampa out of his van, which had a “cherry picker” boom and basket attached to the top, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A trooper spotted the van about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) away. The trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jonathan Edward Day allegedly threw golf clubs out of his vehicle at other adjacent traffic while traveling on I-75.
Jonathan Edward Day allegedly threw golf clubs out of his vehicle at other adjacent traffic while traveling on I-75.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

Day initially complied with the trooper’s order to put the club down but resisted as the trooper tried to take him into custody, striking the trooper with his fist and pulling at his uniform and radio, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Day was subdued with a stun gun.

Day, 41, is facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

Online jail records showed Day was being held at the Hillsborough County Jail Thursday morning. Jail records listed him as unemployed. There was no online court docket for Day yet, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

