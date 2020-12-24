Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office looking for leads in Delta shooting

They’re asking for the public’s assistance
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were alerted to a shooting victim in the area of Michigan Ave and Snow Rd.

When deputies arrived they quickly began first aid on the victim, who’s identity has not been revealed at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon investigation deputies were able to locate the scene of the shooting, near the intersection of Mt. Hope rd and Snow rd in Delta Township.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this case: If you witnessed anything that could be relevant to the shooting, contact Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

