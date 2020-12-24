City of East Lansing sponsors local business gift card program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to support local businesses during the pandemic, the East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) has launched an eGift Card Program for downtown East Lansing businesses. 31 East Lansing businesses make up the “Keep Local Dollars Local” campaign.

Over $31,000 in gift cards have been sold. Business owners say they are grateful to the city for the creative idea.

“This gift card program they started is a super positive thing for all downtown businesses.” said Mike Krueger, Owner of Crunchy’s.

“Any of these creative problem solving ideas have been great and I really appreciate that they’re willing to try new things.” said Meg Larned Croft, Owner of Woven Art Yarn Shop.

From restaurants and coffee shops to clothing stores and even a yarn shop; There are options for everyone!

Purchasing an eGift Card is easy. Head to this link, select your amount and send your gift off through email or text. To kickstart the campaign the city of East Lansing previously offered bonus money to shoppers.

“Instead of that money being used for advertising, instead it was really locally being injected into our economy.” said Meg Larned Croft, Owner of Woven Art.

For a full list of participating businesses, check out the map here.

