CDC says one million people have been vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one million people have already received the coronavirus vaccine.

The first approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna went to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

The Trump administration said it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June.

That move is in addition to the 100 million doses already purchased by the U.S. government.

