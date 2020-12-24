Advertisement

CDC says one million people have been vaccinated

The first approved vaccines went to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities.
Long-term care residents in Kentucky received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Long-term care residents in Kentucky received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one million people have already received the coronavirus vaccine.

The first approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna went to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

The Trump administration said it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June.

That move is in addition to the 100 million doses already purchased by the U.S. government.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on US-127
Accident on U.S. 127 South, closed portion of highway
SNAP benefits to be allowed for discounted restaurant meals
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Two-car accident on Waverly Road
Car accident at Waverly Rd. near I-496
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide

Latest News

Settlement reached in data breach investigation
On Wednesday, organizers who refer to themselves as patriots, came together at the state...
'How the Gretch Stole Christmas'
Protesters: Gov. is stealing Christmas 5PM
Protesters: Gov. is stealing Christmas
"How The Gretch Stole Christmas" rally
“How The Gretch Stole Christmas” rally event organizers want to bring Christmas cheer