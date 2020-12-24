Armed residence robbery near Rivershell Lane and Bayview Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police officers responded to an armed robbery at the 3600 block of Bayview Drive near Rivershell.

Two suspects were involved. One of the suspects is a 15-year-old black male from Lansing and he is now in custody.

The other suspect is still at large. He is a 15-year-old black male wearing gray and possibly armed with a handgun. No injuries occurred during the robbery.

Authorities say this is not a random act.

