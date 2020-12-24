Advertisement

Armed residence robbery near Rivershell Lane and Bayview Drive

Armed robbery near Rivershell Lane
Armed robbery near Rivershell Lane(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police officers responded to an armed robbery at the 3600 block of Bayview Drive near Rivershell.

Two suspects were involved. One of the suspects is a 15-year-old black male from Lansing and he is now in custody.

The other suspect is still at large. He is a 15-year-old black male wearing gray and possibly armed with a handgun. No injuries occurred during the robbery.

Authorities say this is not a random act.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Accident on US-127
Accident on U.S. 127 South, closed portion of highway
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
Governor Whitmer commutes sentences for four individuals

Latest News

Protesters: Gov. is stealing Christmas 5PM
Protesters: Gov. is stealing Christmas
"How The Gretch Stole Christmas" rally
“How The Gretch Stole Christmas” rally event organizers want to bring Christmas cheer
"The Gretch Who Stole Christmas" 5:30pm
"The Gretch who stole Christmas" 5:30pm
Women play key roles in football recruitment
Women play key roles in football recruitments