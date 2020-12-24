Alleged murderer Latunski denied new psych evaluation

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday 35th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart let a previous decision stand which found alleged killer Mark Latunski competent to stand trial stand.

Additionally, Judge Stewart declined to issue an order for Latunski to undergo a third psychiatric examination, saying he can obtain an independent psychological evaluation without a court order.

Latunski is accused of the murder and partial cannibalization of Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek. The two met up on Dec. 24, 2019, after connecting on a dating app. When Bacon failed to show up for a Christmas Day breakfast with family, they began to worry and set out to look for their son.

He was found in Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28.

Friends of Bacon plan on gathering in Flint on Dec. 27 to paint “The Rock” in his memory.

