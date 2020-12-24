AG warns of child sextortion in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging parents to pay attention to their kids online. That’s because the state is seeing more cases of ‘sextortion,’ which is the practice of blackmailing someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

“It’s a very dangerous set of circumstances,” Nessel said.

Kids are online a lot more this year between school and fun, which Nessel said gives criminals more opportunity to prey on them.

“What we tend to think of is some stranger driving by in a van and luring a child to a playground, but that’s not how it really happens anymore,” she said.

Nessel said they are seeing predators grooming kids online, mostly on social media. Eventually they convince the child to take sexually explicit pictures and videos.

“That individual will start demanding payments via Western Union or PayPal or some other way payment has to be extended or else the predator will threaten to share these photographs,” said Nessel.

She said since a lot of this is done online it can be hard to track the criminals down, but not impossible.

“We have the means technologically to find out who people are and often times they are in the United States.”

That’s why she encourages parents to get involved and talk with their kids about the dangers online.

“The embarrassment of having that difficult conversation with your child could potentially save your child,” said Nessel.

Nessel also said parents can make sure devices with webcams are used in a public area of the house, not in the bedroom.

People convicted of sextortion could face 20 years in prison.

If you suspect your child is a victim, you can report it via OK2SAY, your local law enforcement agency, your local FBI field office, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

