Whitmer to sign COVID-19 relief bill next week

Those hit hard by the pandemic in Michigan are inching closer to some financial relief.
(State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the $483 million COVID-19 relief package approved by the Michigan legislature next week.

$64 million has been set aside to help small businesses that have been closed or had their operations limited by shutdowns. $220 million will go towards unemployment benefits. $45 million will be given to workers who have been laid off or furloughed.

That includes up to $1,650 of state aid per person who has lost their job. Gov. Whitmer says those people will see the money soon.

“We’re gonna work as quickly as we can, we’ve built up an apparatus, and so I do believe that it will translate into help quickly,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says $57 million dollars also went to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

