Trump vetoes annual defense policy bill
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.
The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.
