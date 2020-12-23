The women behind MSU football on-campus recruiting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mel Tucker and his coaching staff believe in the importance of recruiting, but it’s not always the coaches behind the recruiting process.

Lisa Ben-Chaim came in as the new On-Campus Recruiting Director under Mel Tucker this season.

“Everyone knows on this staff that recruiting is important and it’s essential and it’s the blood and the lifeline of our program,” said Ben-Chaim.

Ben-Chaim further states that “it’s been great to have a staff who believes in [her]”-especially as a female in a male-dominated business.

“I think being a female is so inspiring nowadays. You have to have tough skin in order to be here because it’s football and it’s stressful and you have to be able to adapt in all different type of situations,” said Ben-Chaim. “We are always looked at as sensitive ones and the emotional ones, but I think once these men understand that when you’re truly passionate about this and you truly love what you do, and they can see that...I think they look at you a whole lot different.”

Ben-Chaim told News 10 the program is a tribute to Coach Tucker.

“We believe in diversity on our staff from top to bottom, [and] what Lisa does and her staff, it’s a team effort,” said MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker.

Under Ben-Chaim, there are three other female on-campus recruiting coordinators.

“I think being one of a few women, it can get intimidating,” said On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator, Lauren McCree. “From a recruiting standpoint, it’s just about eliminating the explicit bias that people have of women in the industry.”

“We all have different ideas and different perspectives. We also try to enhance [the recruiting process]. What is the recruit going to want when he’s here, how can we enhance the experience not just for himself – but for his mother?” said Ben-Chaim.

“I think that’s appealing to a lot of student-athletes and their families because we actually have a family atmosphere,” said Tucker.

Not just a family atmosphere, but they also have an atmosphere that takes pride in recruiting.

