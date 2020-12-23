SNAP benefits to be allowed for discounted restaurant meals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says more than 300,000 people will soon be able to use their Bridge card to buy discounted meals at restaurants. The program could give a boost to restaurants that can’t offer indoor dining because of restrictions.

Restaurants that wish to participate will first have to enroll with the health department in order to accept SNAP benefits. The department will then publish an online list of restaurants where residents can use their benefits.

“As we head into another Michigan winter, I’ll continue to do everything I can to support our families and small businesses,” Whitmer said. “These actions will ensure that families have the support they need to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads this winter, as well as provide support to local restaurants and small business owners all over the state that are struggling as a result of the pandemic.”

About 180,000 senior citizens, 134,000 people with disabilities and 1,200 homeless people will be allowed to spend their monthly benefits at bars and restaurants.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.