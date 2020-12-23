Michigan State hockey gets a Christmas break

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a long stretch for the Michigan State hockey team.

“We’ve been here since July 6, and I think mentally probably as much physically, this has been a long grind for the guys,” said head coach Danton Cole.

Like the rest of the sports world, things have changed constantly and that can be draining.

“We haven’t played a lot of games. We’ve played eight, but being at 3-3-2, that’s kind of where the Big Ten is going to be,” said Cole. “We’ve had four overtimes out of our eight games and then in the other four games, the goalie has been pulled. We’re gonna see ourselves in those situations and how we handle it and how we work through it are gonna be important.”

The team just came off of an overtime win against No. 16 Notre Dame. Three members of the team swept this week’s ‘Big Ten Stars of the Week’ honors, which is a great way to go into this break.

“Pretty much everybody took off Monday. We had a couple of Detroit guys, we were in here [Munn Ice Arena] a little after 10 on Sunday night so I think some of those guys loaded up and took off,” said Cole. “The guys that were flying and moving, they’re coming back on December 25. The other guys are coming back on December 27, and we’ll start testing on December 28.”

The second half of the team’s schedule was just released with 20 more contests to get ready for this season.

“It’s good for everybody, getting away from each other, recharge the batteries, you know open some gifts, and we’ll be back at it,” said Cole. “The guys will start coming in and we start testing after Christmas and getting ready for Penn State.”

The team takes on the Nittany Lions at Munn Ice Arena on January 3 and 4.

