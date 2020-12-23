MHSAA approves updated winter schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved on Wednesday an adjusted regular-season calendar for indoor Winter sports, which under current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders may restart their seasons Saturday, Jan. 16.

All winter sports activity had been paused by MDHHS on Nov. 18 to decrease spread of COVID-19. Girls and boys alpine skiing, with all activity taking place outdoors, was allowed by MDHHS to resume its season Monday (Dec. 21) and remains underway. If the MDHHS pause ends, indoor practices may begin again Jan.16, with first competitions Jan. 22 for basketball, bowling, ice hockey and swimming & diving; and Jan. 25 for competitive cheer, gymnastics and wrestling.

The Council also approved one-year changes to competition limits in ice hockey and wrestling. In hockey, teams may play two games on one non-school day on two dates this season – with four games total during those two weeks when this opportunity is utilized. Wrestling teams are allowed two dates of competition per week this season, with competition limited to four teams at a site (and three matches per student per day of competition).

The Council also approved changes to the Winter tournament schedule pushing championships in most sports back to allow for regular seasons to be extended due to the late start. Following are the updated dates:

Boys and Girls Basketball Girls Districts - March 8, 10 and 12; Boys Districts - March 9, 11 and 13 Girls Regionals - March 16 and 18; Boys Regionals - March 17 and 19 Girls QF, Semifinals and Finals - March 22 (QF), March 24 (Semifinals - 2 Sites) and March 26 (Finals) Boys QF, Semifinals and Finals - March 23 (QF), March 25 (Semifinals - 2 Sites) and March 27 (Finals)

Bowling Regionals - March 19-20 Finals - March 26-27

Competitive Cheer Districts - March 5-6 Regionals - March 13 Finals - March 19-20

Gymnastics Regionals - March 20 Finals - March 26-27

Ice Hockey Regionals - March 15-20 Finals - March 25-27

Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving Upper Peninsula Girls & Boys Swim & Dive Finals - Feb. 27 Lower Peninsula Boys Dive Regionals - March 18 Lower Peninsula Boys Finals - March 26-27

Wrestling District Week - March 1 Regional Week - March 8 Team Finals - March 19-20 Individual Finals - March 26-27

Currently, the start dates of Spring sports are not affected. If current orders further delay activity beyond Jan. 16, the MHSAA staff and Representative Council will devise updated plans that address both Winter and Spring sports. If current orders are amended to allow activity to begin earlier, the first days of practice and competition will be moved up accordingly.

“The Council has been working to give schools as much local flexibility as possible while putting together their winter seasons schedules,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This flexible planning has been required of us all since June, and we will continue to advocate for kids in all seasons with our continued goal of three seasons played to completion.”

