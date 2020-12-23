MDHHS requests proposals for behavioral health services program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs). They are doing this to develop and put into action a statewide system of local mediation services in order to resolve behavioral health-related issues.

The Mediation Services for Behavioral Health Service Recipients program seeks to fully plan a statewide mediation program for recipients of behavioral health services. A total of $500,000 is available to go towards the program, and MDHHS is looking to give one award.

Funded applicants will receive guidance from the MDHHS project coordinator regarding program start-up, reporting requirements, and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications for the Mediation Services for Behavioral Health Service Recipients RFP must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program by 3 p.m. on January 15, 2021. The program period begins February 1, 2021, and ends September 30, 2021.

For more information on the grant application, click here.

