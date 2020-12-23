Advertisement

Make these Ellison Brewery + Spirits specialties with Quality Dairy eggnog

Waffles, bourbon, maple syrup and QD eggnog are a great combination for the holidays
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking to spice up your holidays with some infamous Quality Dairy eggnog? Here are a couple of recipes from Ellison Brewery + Spirits that include QD eggnog (and even a little bourbon, too.) And trust us, they’re absolutely delicious.

Ellison Eggnog Waffles-

2 1/4 c. All purpose flour

1 Tbsp Baking powder

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

2 eggs

2 C. QD eggnog

6 Tbsp semi warmed butter

1 Tbsp Ellison Bourbon

1/2 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. Sugar

1. In a medium bowl mix dry ingredients using a whisk(flour, salt, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder).

2. In a large bowl mix wet ingredients using a whisk(eggnog, butter, bourbon)

3. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and whisk (batter should be slightly chunky)

4. Pre-heat waffle maker, pour recommended amount of batter into waffle maker and cook according to manufacturers instructions.

Whipped Cream-

1 C. heavy cream

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1. Add all ingredients to a bowl

2. Whisk by hand until fluffy

To serve: Top hot waffles with whipped cream and finish with shaved cinnamon stick and Ellison Barrel Aged maple syrup.

Drunken Santa-

In a shaker over ice:

2oz. rum

6oz eggnog

Shake and strain

Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg

Garnish with a candy cane

