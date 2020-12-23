Make these Ellison Brewery + Spirits specialties with Quality Dairy eggnog
Waffles, bourbon, maple syrup and QD eggnog are a great combination for the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking to spice up your holidays with some infamous Quality Dairy eggnog? Here are a couple of recipes from Ellison Brewery + Spirits that include QD eggnog (and even a little bourbon, too.) And trust us, they’re absolutely delicious.
Ellison Eggnog Waffles-
2 1/4 c. All purpose flour
1 Tbsp Baking powder
3/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
2 eggs
2 C. QD eggnog
6 Tbsp semi warmed butter
1 Tbsp Ellison Bourbon
1/2 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. Sugar
1. In a medium bowl mix dry ingredients using a whisk(flour, salt, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder).
2. In a large bowl mix wet ingredients using a whisk(eggnog, butter, bourbon)
3. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and whisk (batter should be slightly chunky)
4. Pre-heat waffle maker, pour recommended amount of batter into waffle maker and cook according to manufacturers instructions.
Whipped Cream-
1 C. heavy cream
2 tbsp. sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1. Add all ingredients to a bowl
2. Whisk by hand until fluffy
To serve: Top hot waffles with whipped cream and finish with shaved cinnamon stick and Ellison Barrel Aged maple syrup.
Drunken Santa-
In a shaker over ice:
2oz. rum
6oz eggnog
Shake and strain
Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg
Garnish with a candy cane
