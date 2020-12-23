Haslett holiday display attracts hundreds

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - 177 Damon Road in Haslett is decked out for the holidays.

The mastermind behind the display, Cheryl Underwood, says she was surprised it got this big.

“We were going to decorate and put lights out, but we didn’t really expect it to be this big,” said Cheryl. “We didn’t expect that we were going to have 350 cars a night driving by so it’s been phenomenal.”

Hundreds of cars stop by Cheryl’s Damon Street house a night to see for themselves a holiday display that goes from the grass to the tree tops.

“I’ve been taking pictures of families in their pajamas coming by and they’re just thanking us and we’re thanking them for coming. It’s just been so joyous in a really depressing year.”

The lights aren’t the only highlight of the display, Cheryl and Santa are out every night giving out candy and dog treats to families in their cars.

“It’s been a real blessing for us and it gives both my friend Santa and I a lot of joy. Just seeing other people having joy we’ve given out over 1000 candies.”

A few families get out of their cars to check out a few of the unique displays for themselves, which have been a hit for all ages.

A big hit of the yard full of decorations is the unique carriage lit up that many take pictures in front of.

“We decided to pull it out here and make it a Christmas display with all of Rudolph’s Misfit Toys and it’s worked out pretty well, because everyone has been taking their picture in front of the carriage.”

Cheryl says this is her first year she’s had a display this large.

“My hobby is decorating, gardening, and landscaping and so we put in all the trees back in August, we’ve done a lot of decorating, and it’s kind of evolved and gotten bigger and bigger.”

For Cheryl and her family, Christmas decorations have always been important to her.

“We had a house fire about 11 years ago and after that, a house fire I was rejuvenated. Christmas became very important because we all got out in our jammies at four o’clock in the morning and survived the fire that destroyed the house. Ever since then, I’ve just loved Christmas. So we decorate, I usually decorate on the inside as well as the outside. But this year, we went a little COVID crazy, and we decided that we were going to bring the party on the outside where all kinds of people could enjoy it. And it’s been really, really fun and really fulfilling.

Although the 100,000 lights shine brightly, it’s the faces on families that shine brighter for Cheryl.

“It’s been phenomenal and everyone has thanked us and it’s been a real blessing for us.”

