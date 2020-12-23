Governor Whitmer wants Congress to pass a bill giving $2,000 stimulus checks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer is in support of a bipartisan bill that provides $2,000 stimulus checks to American families in need.

On her official social media account, she posted the following:

It’s time for leaders in Washington to do the right thing and pass a bipartisan bill that provides $2000 stimulus checks for American families who need them. Let’s get it done. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 23, 2020

President Trump also wants to amend the bill Congress passed and increase the stimulus check amount from $600 to $2,000.

