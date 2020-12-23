Advertisement

Governor Whitmer wants Congress to pass a bill giving $2,000 stimulus checks

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer is in support of a bipartisan bill that provides $2,000 stimulus checks to American families in need.

On her official social media account, she posted the following:

President Trump also wants to amend the bill Congress passed and increase the stimulus check amount from $600 to $2,000.

