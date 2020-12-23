Governor Whitmer “thrilled” with Secretary of Education nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer released the following statement after President-elect Biden nominated Connecticut Schools Chief Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education:

“As a mom of two daughters who grew up in Michigan’s public schools, and as someone who comes from a long line of educators, I am thrilled that President-elect Biden has nominated a former educator to serve as Secretary of Education. After four long years of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, Michigan students and educators deserve a leader who is in their corner. Miguel Cardona is the leader we need to fight back against the dangerous DeVos agenda and ensure every child can get a great public education.

“President-elect Biden has proven once again that he is committed to building an administration that represents the great diversity of our state, with more women, more people of color, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community at the table. I look forward to working closely with Miguel and the entire Biden Administration to ensure every child, no matter who they are or where they come from can get a great education that puts them on a path to a good job. Let’s get to work.”

This information comes directly from the Executive Office of the Governor.

