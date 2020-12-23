Advertisement

Governor Whitmer “thrilled” with Secretary of Education nomination

(Source: Conneticut State Colleges & Universities/CNN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer released the following statement after President-elect Biden nominated Connecticut Schools Chief Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education:

“As a mom of two daughters who grew up in Michigan’s public schools, and as someone who comes from a long line of educators, I am thrilled that President-elect Biden has nominated a former educator to serve as Secretary of Education. After four long years of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, Michigan students and educators deserve a leader who is in their corner. Miguel Cardona is the leader we need to fight back against the dangerous DeVos agenda and ensure every child can get a great public education.

“President-elect Biden has proven once again that he is committed to building an administration that represents the great diversity of our state, with more women, more people of color, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community at the table. I look forward to working closely with Miguel and the entire Biden Administration to ensure every child, no matter who they are or where they come from can get a great education that puts them on a path to a good job. Let’s get to work.”

This information comes directly from the Executive Office of the Governor.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

12-year-old girl makes sure kids get presents
12-year-old girl makes sure kids get presents
Avery Benson, Avery's Elves
DeWitt girl donates gifts to families in need
Study says open windows slow COVID-19 spread
Study says open windows help slow COVID-19 spread
Governor Whitmer reflects on COVID-19 crisis and 2020
News 10 Exclusive: Governor reflects on COVID-19 crisis and 2020