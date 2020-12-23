Fewer people traveling for holidays during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - December 23 is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, but not in 2020.

AAA said it is only expecting about 2.6 million Michiganders to travel out of town for Christmas and New Years’, which is down about 30% from last year.

Many families are following health leaders’ advice and canceling many gatherings this year.

But there are still some people traveling, and AAA noticed those people aren’t planning weeks in advance.

“More and more travelers are taking a wait and see approach. They are making plans anywhere from seven to two days before traveling,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokeswoman.

Road trips are the most popular way to get out of town.

It helps people avoid the long lines that airports across the country are seeing this week.

Despite these lines, AAA said air travel is down nearly 60% from the holidays last year.

Capital Region International Airport is no exception.

“We see a slight bump of better than where we were for the rest of the pandemic, but we are certainly very very far off from where we would on a normal season,” said Spencer Flynn, Capital Region International Airport spokesman.

Flynn said the airport just can’t close certain areas when there are no passengers, so they’ve had to make other adjustments.

“TSA is not open 24/7 right now because there are certain times a day we just don’t have those flights because we did see a decrease in flights,” he said.

Right now, you can only fly to Detroit and Chicago out of Lansing.

But Flynn said he expects to see the airport industry bounce back fairly quickly once the pandemic ends.

“Because you know you can avoid that long security line, you can avoid waiting in a large group of people or taking a shuttle from your car to the gate so that’s a bright spot for us as we look to the future,” said Flynn.

AAA recommends if you decide to travel this holiday weekend to plan ahead. That means checking the health guidelines of where you’re going.

