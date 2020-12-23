Advertisement

FBI: Iran responsible for website threatening Gov. Whitmer, U.S. Election Officials

“Enemies of the People” contained personal information and photographs of U.S. officials
(source: State of Michigan)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI says that it has uncovered highly credible information that indicates Iranian cyber actors were responsible for the creation of a website targeting U.S. election officials in December 2020.

The site, “Enemies of the People,” contained personal information and photographs of U.S. officials and individuals involved in the 2020 election, including Governor Whitmer. It included home addresses, photos superimposed with cross hairs and claims that the officials listed engaged in treason by aiding and abetting the “fraudulent election against Trump.”

Officials from the FBI say the creation of the Enemies of the People website following the 2020 election was designed to deepen divisions and mistrust in the United States, as well as to undermine public confidence in the U.S. electoral process. The FBI and CISA have previously warned that Iranian cyber actors were likely intent on influencing and interfering with the 2020 U.S. elections.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have confirmed the main site is currently inactive.

In addition, threatening emails were sent to the officials from the following email addresses:
enemiesofthepeople@tutanota.com
6e.nemiesOfThepeople.e9@protonmail.com
3e.nemiesOfThePeopl.e3@protonmail.com
3e.nemiesOfThePeopl.e3@gmail.com

This isn’t Michigan’s first time having it’s leader targeted by apparent death threats this year, nor is it the first time requiring FBI intervention this year, nor again is it the Governor’s first time being included in a group of targeted politicians.

On the other side of the 2020 general election, a group of 14 men were arrested under charges that included domestic terrorism. Those men, part of a group going by the name “Wolverine Watchmen,” currently stand accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer (and at least one other Governor) in an attempt to incite a civil war.

Now, the FBI and CISA are urging the public to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Accident on US-127
Accident on U.S. 127 South, closed portion of highway
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Governor Whitmer commutes sentences for four individuals

Latest News

Work it out Wednesday
Work it Out Wednesday
Lansing Police investigating a shooting in August.
Homicides are up in Lansing
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Barry-Eaton District Health Department administers the Moderna vaccine to first responders
Longer lines expected at airports for holiday travel
Fewer people traveling for holidays during pandemic