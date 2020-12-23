FBI: Iran responsible for website threatening Gov. Whitmer, U.S. Election Officials

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI says that it has uncovered highly credible information that indicates Iranian cyber actors were responsible for the creation of a website targeting U.S. election officials in December 2020.

The site, “Enemies of the People,” contained personal information and photographs of U.S. officials and individuals involved in the 2020 election, including Governor Whitmer. It included home addresses, photos superimposed with cross hairs and claims that the officials listed engaged in treason by aiding and abetting the “fraudulent election against Trump.”

Officials from the FBI say the creation of the Enemies of the People website following the 2020 election was designed to deepen divisions and mistrust in the United States, as well as to undermine public confidence in the U.S. electoral process. The FBI and CISA have previously warned that Iranian cyber actors were likely intent on influencing and interfering with the 2020 U.S. elections.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have confirmed the main site is currently inactive.

In addition, threatening emails were sent to the officials from the following email addresses: enemiesofthepeople@tutanota.com 6e.nemiesOfThepeople.e9@protonmail.com 3e.nemiesOfThePeopl.e3@protonmail.com 3e.nemiesOfThePeopl.e3@gmail.com

This isn’t Michigan’s first time having it’s leader targeted by apparent death threats this year, nor is it the first time requiring FBI intervention this year, nor again is it the Governor’s first time being included in a group of targeted politicians.

On the other side of the 2020 general election, a group of 14 men were arrested under charges that included domestic terrorism. Those men, part of a group going by the name “Wolverine Watchmen,” currently stand accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer (and at least one other Governor) in an attempt to incite a civil war.

Now, the FBI and CISA are urging the public to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information.

