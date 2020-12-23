Advertisement

EPA updates rules on lead in drinking water

It’s the first update on rules in nearly 30 years.
(WEAU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - The White House is updating regulations for lead in drinking water for the first time in almost three decades.

The move is in response to the Flint Water Crisis which began in 2014.

On a federal level, testing will now be required in schools and childcare facilities.

Utility companies will also be required to notify customers of lead levels 24 hours after detection, down from 30 days.

There is one restriction that’s being relaxed. Previously, utilities had to replace 7% of pipes in communities with high lead levels on an annual basis. With the update that rate has been dropped to 3%.

Flint mayor Sheldon Neely says the changes are not “perfection, but it is progress.”

