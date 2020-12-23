DeWitt girl donates gifts to families in need

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Some kids take it for granted that there will be presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

12-year-old Avery Benson is working to make sure it happens for as many kids as possible.

The DeWitt seventh grader has been sponsoring families and foster children at Christmas time for the last six years.

She started Avery’s Elves with her mom’s help and has helped more than 30 kids so far.

“She has four this year, from 3 different families, and then there was some money left over so we were able to purchase a couple things off Amazon Wishlist for the No Child Left Behind COVID group,” said Avery’s mom, Jennifer Benson.

After finding families in need on social media, Avery collects wishlists and gifts then delivers the presents.

“Honestly, seeing how excited the kids get when they get to open their presents and how grateful everyone is, that’s probably my favorite part of it,” said Avery Benson.

“She did deliver to one family this year and when she got in the car she cried. She was just so excited,” said Avery’s mom.

Despite COVID-19 bringing challenges to the way that Avery’s Elves raised money for families in need, Avery was able to find new ways of fundraising this year.

“I’ve collected cans, I’ve partnered with thirty-one, the company that makes bags and all those things and I’ve dog sat, walked dogs, I’ve used allowance,” said Avery Benson.

Avery raised over $400 this year to help the four kids.

She says she is excited to do even more next Christmas.

“She’s got big plans for next year. She’s seeing there’s definitely more need, it’s not something that’s going away,” said Avery’s mom.

“It feels really good to help people in need,”said Avery.

Those looking to donate to Avery’s Elves can send money on Venmo to @Averys-elves-03.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.