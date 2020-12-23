Advertisement

DeWitt girl donates gifts to families in need

By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Some kids take it for granted that there will be presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

12-year-old Avery Benson is working to make sure it happens for as many kids as possible.

The DeWitt seventh grader has been sponsoring families and foster children at Christmas time for the last six years.

She started Avery’s Elves with her mom’s help and has helped more than 30 kids so far.

“She has four this year, from 3 different families, and then there was some money left over so we were able to purchase a couple things off Amazon Wishlist for the No Child Left Behind COVID group,” said Avery’s mom, Jennifer Benson.

After finding families in need on social media, Avery collects wishlists and gifts then delivers the presents.

“Honestly, seeing how excited the kids get when they get to open their presents and how grateful everyone is, that’s probably my favorite part of it,” said Avery Benson.

“She did deliver to one family this year and when she got in the car she cried. She was just so excited,” said Avery’s mom.

Despite COVID-19 bringing challenges to the way that Avery’s Elves raised money for families in need, Avery was able to find new ways of fundraising this year.

“I’ve collected cans, I’ve partnered with thirty-one, the company that makes bags and all those things and I’ve dog sat, walked dogs, I’ve used allowance,” said Avery Benson.

Avery raised over $400 this year to help the four kids.

She says she is excited to do even more next Christmas.

“She’s got big plans for next year. She’s seeing there’s definitely more need, it’s not something that’s going away,” said Avery’s mom.

“It feels really good to help people in need,”said Avery.

Those looking to donate to Avery’s Elves can send money on Venmo to @Averys-elves-03.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

Governor Whitmer “thrilled” with Secretary of Education nomination
12-year-old girl makes sure kids get presents
12-year-old girl makes sure kids get presents
Study says open windows slow COVID-19 spread
Study says open windows help slow COVID-19 spread
Governor Whitmer reflects on COVID-19 crisis and 2020
News 10 Exclusive: Governor reflects on COVID-19 crisis and 2020