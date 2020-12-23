Advertisement

Delhi Township offices to remain closed through Jan. 19 following state health order

The new DHHS order requires all employees to work from home if possible during the pandemic.
(Delhi Charter Township)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township offices will remain closed to the public for in-person business, Jan. 4 through Tuesday, Jan. 19, to comply with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 emergency order, township officials announced Wednesday. The new DHHS order requires all employees to work from home if possible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Township offices are closed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In accordance with the order, township offices will not reopen for in-person business until Tuesday, Jan. 19, following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Residents can still do township business during the office closure by phone or online at the township’s website. Almost all regular business services remain available during this time and emergency services are unaffected.

“The health and safety of our residents, families and staff is our number one priority, and we appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this difficult time,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “Our staff will be ready to serve township residents and families by phone or remotely during regular hours while our offices are closed to the public for in-person business. Again, we thank the community for their understanding during this ongoing pandemic.”

