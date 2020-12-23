Countries ban travel from UK, unclear if vaccine is effective against new strain

(WILX) - The United Kingdom is once again locked down tight.

Several countries have banned all trade and travel from Britain until more is known about a mutated coronavirus strain that’s sweeping through London.

Up to 40 countries Europe, Asia, South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East are now banning arrivals from the United Kingdom. The CEO of BioNTech, Uğur Şahin said it is unclear if the vaccine would be effective against the new strain, but the vaccine could be tweaked.

“In principle, technically it is possible to make a new vaccine mimicking the new strains within a few weeks,” Şahin said.

Countries that have banned travel from Britain:

Argentina

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Estonia

France

Germany

Grenada

Guatemala

Hong Kong

India

Iran

Isreal

Italy

Jamaica

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Morocco

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tunisia

Turkey

