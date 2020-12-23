Advertisement

Countries ban travel from UK, unclear if vaccine is effective against new strain

The variant has also been detected in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Australia, according to the World Health Organization.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WILX) - The United Kingdom is once again locked down tight.

Several countries have banned all trade and travel from Britain until more is known about a mutated coronavirus strain that’s sweeping through London.

Up to 40 countries Europe, Asia, South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East are now banning arrivals from the United Kingdom. The CEO of BioNTech, Uğur Şahin said it is unclear if the vaccine would be effective against the new strain, but the vaccine could be tweaked.

“In principle, technically it is possible to make a new vaccine mimicking the new strains within a few weeks,” Şahin said.

Countries that have banned travel from Britain:

  • Argentina
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Dominican Republic
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • France
  • Germany
  • Grenada
  • Guatemala
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Iran
  • Isreal
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • North Macedonia
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey

