City of Lansing reaches resolution for retiree health care

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Mayor Andy Schor and City of Lansing’s Union leadership collectively resolved to maintain retiree healthcare at current benefit levels.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021:

Medicare (post-65 years old) retirees will migrate coverage to a Humana Medicare Advantage plan. The adjustment will not result in any long-term cost hikes for retirees.

Pre-Medicare (pre-65 years old) retirees will keep their current level of coverage with either BCBSM or PHP. The new Humana Medicare Advantage plan will save the City of Lansing approximately $3.5 million annually, resulting in a $77.4 million reduction of the total unfunded liability as of 2019.

“I have listened to the comments and concerns that our retirees and unions have raised regarding their healthcare benefits moving forward and agreed to a plan that will allow the City to save money without retirees incurring additional costs next year,” said Mayor Schor.

“One of the biggest financial challenges that our city faces, along with many others across the country, is the unfunded financial liability related to retiree healthcare and pension obligations,” Schor continued. “This will continue to be a complex challenge for many years to come, as we must take action to ensure the financial stability of the City in order to provide services for residents, while still providing pension and healthcare to those who have served the City for many years. With this resolution, the City will still see a savings of approximately $3.5 million annually without increasing out-of-pocket costs for retirees.”

Judy Kehler, Chief Strategy Officer for the City of Lansing, worked with consultant Manquen Vance, City of Lansing employee representatives, City Council, union representatives, and retirees to formulate this mutual resolution.

“I am grateful and thankful for everyone’s patience and hard work throughout this process,” Kehler said. “I will continue to meet with union leadership, council members, employees, and retirees to create ways to strengthen the City financially and operationally.”

“I genuinely believe that a comprehensive evaluation of the City’s operations, revenues, and expenditures will be the best approach to finding viable and sustainable ways to fund the City’s day to day operations, all while paying down this large unfunded liability. We must be collaborative, committed, and fiscally responsible in order to solve this long-standing problem.”

In September, Mayor Schor announced changes to the health care coverage with the intention of saving the city $8 million annually, though it has been met with mixed reactions

Unions support the plan with several union leaders agreeing to work with Kehler to determine additional ways to cut operational and legacy costs (pension and healthcare) in the future, particularly with budget difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders from UAW 2256, Capitol City Labor Program, and the International Association of Fire Fighters 421 expressed their satisfaction with the resolution:

“I am happy that we have been able to reach a consensus with the City of Lansing to protect our UAW retirees and to help ensure that our hardworking current employees have the resources they need to do the job on behalf of the City of Lansing,” said Dennis Parker, UAW 2256. “I look forward to working together to find more efficiencies and savings.”

“This compromise will ensure that our police officers who have put their lives on the line to serve the public know that they are secure in their retirement,” said Ryan Wilcox and Jason Pung, Capitol City Labor Program (Police Supervisory and Non-supervisory). “We all protect this city day in and day out, and CCLP will be a partner in ensuring that we can do that into the future as well.”

“Every day, Lansing Firefighters go to work to protect our residents by putting ourselves in harm’s way in order to keep our city safe – no matter the emergency,” said Don Komm, International Association of Fire Fighters 421. “We are proud to serve here in the City of Lansing. We are pleased that this compromise will protect those who have served Lansing, and we will continue to play a major role in working with the City to effectively provide the needed aid in identifying any possible saving.”

