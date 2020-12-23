California struggling with pandemic, extensions on restrictions likely

(WILX) - Southern California’s stay at home order was set to end next week, but Gov. Gavin Newsom now says it will probably be extended beyond three weeks.

Particularly the original Dec. 28 end date in the San Joaquin region and the Dec. 30 date in Southern California would possibly be lengthened in the coming days.

Los Angeles County, America’s most populated county, has experienced a crushing new surge of COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. In Los Angeles County, all 25,00 licensed ICU beds are full. Over the past two weeks, the state has seen a 63% increase in hospitalizations and more than 42,000 new cases daily.

Frontline medical workers have been exposed to the trauma of loss repeatedly, but the patients just keep coming.

“It’s a disaster right now for our staff,” Nancy Blake, Chief Nursing Officer of Harbor UCLA Medical Center told CNN. “The patients are extremely sick. This is a horrible disease. Um, hope I won’t cry because it’s been 10 months of this. And, um, we are inundated.”

