Better Business Bureau issues warning on gift card scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about gift cards.

The BBB says it is important to know who you are buying from.

Little-known websites offering brand names at steep discounts may be a scam.

Instead, they advise consumers to go directly to the store or retailer’s website to buy a card.

They also encourage buyers to take a close look at physical cards for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering and check to see if the PIN is exposed.

If anything looks suspicious, turn in the card to the store’s customer service desk.

