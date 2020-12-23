Advertisement

Better Business Bureau issues warning on gift card scams

The BBB says it is important to know who you are buying from.
(KFYR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about gift cards.

The BBB says it is important to know who you are buying from.

Little-known websites offering brand names at steep discounts may be a scam.

Instead, they advise consumers to go directly to the store or retailer’s website to buy a card.

They also encourage buyers to take a close look at physical cards for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering and check to see if the PIN is exposed.

If anything looks suspicious, turn in the card to the store’s customer service desk.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Accident on US-127
Accident on U.S. 127 South, closed portion of highway
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Governor Whitmer commutes sentences for four individuals

Latest News

Countries ban travel from UK, unclear if vaccine is effective against new strain
SNAP benefits to be allowed for discounted restaurant meals
Whitmer to sign COVID-19 relief bill next week
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California struggling with pandemic, extensions on restrictions likely