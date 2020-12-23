Barry Eaton District Health Department excited for Moderna vaccine developments

BARRY EATON DISTRICT, Mich. (WILX) - There is a lot of excitement coming from the Barry Eaton District Health Department now that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Mid-Michigan.

Sarah Surna of Barry Eaton District Health Department says that even though the vaccine is here, they haven’t started distributing it yet. But, she says they plan to follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rollout plan.

“The first people that we will be vaccinating are people within the health department that will be doing mass vaccination clinics so those are some of those initial frontline staff at the health department that needs to be vaccinated,” said Surna.

Last week, health departments with ultra-low temperature freezers received and started to distribute the Pfizer vaccine throughout the state.

However, smaller Mid-Michigan health departments like Clinton and Barry Eaton counties waited to receive the Moderna vaccine.

“We have been allocated the Moderna vaccine,” she said. “We are so excited to be able to begin to provide this to the community. We’re hoping that this is the next big step we can take to fighting COVID-19.”

Surna says the health department is currently looking for volunteers to help distribute the Moderna vaccine in the community.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says as of right now they will not be receiving the Moderna vaccine and will continue rolling out the Pfizer vaccine.

“With the need to get vaccine across the state and limitations in the allocations of both vaccines -- were just going to stay with Pfizer vaccine for the foreseeable future,” said Vail. “I would imagine then when we get to a point where and I expect this to happen eventually...provider offices that get enrolled will perhaps receive their own vaccine then you’ll see more Moderna vaccine in town cause the provider office, in general, is not going to have that ultra-cold freezer.”

The Barry Eaton District Health Department says they will have more information on its rollout vaccination plan on Wednesday.

Both the Barry Eaton District and Ingham County Health Departments are encouraging people to keep practicing COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the holiday season as the vaccine continues to roll out.

