Barry-Eaton District Health Department administers the Moderna vaccine to first responders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, first responders and EMS workers had the chance to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

“We are so excited, this is a huge turning stone in what we hope will be the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Community Health Promotion Specialist, Sarah Surna.

Surna told News 10 that administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a day they won’t forget.

“We are seeing a lot of excitement,” Surna said. “Many who are first responders and people in the medical profession and even people in the community are recognizing this step forward with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Eaton County and 500 doses for Barry County.

“The Moderna COVID vaccine is 94.5 percent effective so we’re really hoping that will cut down the COVID-19 spread significantly,” Surna said.

Surna told News 10 by mid-day they had given out more than 70 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The department decided to use Moderna’s recently approved doses instead of Pfizer.

“The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept much colder and we don’t have the refrigeration at this particular health department,” Surna said.

First responders told News 10 they felt fine after getting the Moderna vaccine.

“Just like any other vaccine you got, like the flu vaccine, just a couple of seconds and it was over. The only thing is you have to sit and wait for 15 minutes afterward,” said Grand Ledge Fire Chief, Rodney Vandecasteele.

The reason for the waiting period is to check for any adverse side effects. However, Vandecasteele felt confident about the vaccine.

“This means a sense of security; knowing we won’t go home and take it home to a family and friends,” added Vandecasteele. “Also, it means ‘comfort’ knowing that eventually when more people get the vaccine, we can feel more comfortable in our everyday job.”

