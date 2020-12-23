Accident on U.S. 127 South, closes portion of highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township Fire and police are on the scene responding to an accident on U.S. 127 South at Lake Lansing.

Upon arrival, News 10 crew saw a Jeep on its side. There was another car with the airbags deployed and it was smashed.

No other information is known. The area is still closed to traffic until further notice.

WILX will keep you updated as we know more.

