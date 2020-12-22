WHO addresses coronavirus mutations

(WILX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is weighing in on the new strains of the coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says this is natural and they expected the virus would mutate and change over time.

The WHO is now calling on people to ’'suppress transmission’' of all types of coronaviruses. The organization also states there is no evidence the new variations could be more deadly than previous strains.

“In the past few days, there have been reports of new variants of the COVID-19 virus in South Africa and the United Kingdom,” said Ghebreyesus. “The UK has reported that this new variant transmits more easily, but there is no evidence so far that it’s more likely to cause severe disease or mortality.”

