Sylve and Sean looking for their forever home

The cats are at Capital Area Humane Society
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Semi-bonded pair, Sylve and Sean, are currently living at the Capital Area Humane Society and are looking for a home.

They came from another shelter together and Lexy Ritenburgh, the program manager at CAHS, says they would love a home together, but could go to separate homes if needed.

Ritenburgh says the shelter doesn’t know much about their history, but knows they are senior cats who need a home to live through their golden years.

CAHS will be closed starting Wednesday for the Holidays, but will resume operations on Monday, 12/28.

They say if you’re interested in adoptingthem, call or stop by to check them out

