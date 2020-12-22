Study: Open windows significantly reduces COVID-19 transmission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new MITRE Corporation study shows COVID-19 transmission on buses is cut in half if everyone on board is wearing a mask. The non-profit research group says if the window is open, transmission is also cut in half on city buses and up to 84% on a school bus.

“The transmission is much less with natural ventilation or airflow outside,” said Dr. Paul Entler, Sparrow VP of Quality and Performance Improvement.

Dr. Paul Entler the results of the study aren’t surprising because doctors learned so much about the virus in the last few months.

“If you open up a window or get a fan or some circulation with some natural air, that dissipates the particles,” he said.

The study used a mechanical cough simulator to release aerosol while the bus drove around. Dr. Entler said since the virus is airborne natural ventilation is much better at protecting you from COVID, even if windows or doors are partially opened.

“As we’re going indoors, the circulation is much less so the particles in the air is much more,” said Dr. Entler.

Dr. Entler said there haven’t been studies done to prove opening windows at home will help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

“It’s still a lot of unknowns, but we do know the cases were much less in the summertime when people were outdoors, then all of a sudden we went indoors,” he said.

Dr. Entler said this doesn’t mean opening a window will suddenly make it safe to have a large gathering at home for the holidays. He’s still recommending keeping celebrations to your household or do something virtually.

Masks are required on all CATA buses. CATA told News 10 that passengers are allowed to open windows on the bus.

The idea is they want everyone to feel safe getting on board.

