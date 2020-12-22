Advertisement

Sports Blitz Podcast: Lazarus Jackson Previews Pistons ’20-21 Season, Killian Hayes’ Promise, Best & Worst-Case Scenarios

Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DETROIT BASKETBALL! The NBA is back and the Pistons are set to play for the first time in more than nine months. Lazarus Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys and Pistons vs. Everybody joins John Gustin on this edition of the Sports Blitz podcast. They run down the long list of moves made by new Pistons GM Troy Weaver - including draftees Killian Hayes, Isiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey - and the free-agent signings of Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee.

Jackson also assesses rookie point guard Killian Haye’s pre-season performance, previews what the rotation could look like and projects the best-and-worse case scenarios for Detroit.

As always, click the links below to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice to get the latest episodes right when they drop!

