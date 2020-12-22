Advertisement

Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy on Rocky Lombardi Leaving MSU, MHSAA Playoffs Resuming & Sports in a Pandemic

(WILX)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sports Anchor/Reporter Kellan Buddy joins John Gustin for the first episode of the new WILX Sports Blitz Podcast! Kellan shares his career journey so far and what it’s like moving full-time to sports reporting during the middle of a pandemic.

Kellan and John also discuss quarterback Rocky Lombardi’s decisions to leave Michigan State via the transfer portal and the pros and cons for MSU Football declining to participate in a bowl game.

Finally, they react to the news of high school football playoffs resuming in January 2021. Kellan talks about how new rapid testing is paving the way for the return to play and coaches/players’ excitement.

