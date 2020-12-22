Advertisement

Soldier passes bar exam despite major setbacks

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Army Reserve soldier Carmen Quesenberry has had to overcome some major obstacles in life. But, she has proven time and time again that she is unstoppable.

While on leave in 2015, Carmen Quesenberry persevered through a traumatic brain injury and took her first bar exam. She failed by only two points.

After various tries, she is now on track to become a lawyer.

Carmen Quesenberry was sworn into the Michigan bar last month after attending Cooley Law School in Lansing.

Her story is remarkable and inspiring.

