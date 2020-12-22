Advertisement

Santa gets COVID test at drive-through site

He’s encouraging everyone to stay safe and get tested this holiday season.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Christmas just days away, Santa Claus made a stop Tuesday in Lansing to make sure he’s in tip-top shape for his big night.

No sleigh for Santa today - a car instead!

Santa Claus got his COVID test at Sparrow’s drive-through site Tuesday.

“I was happy to come to the Sparrow testing center not just to get tested and check it twice, but also to be able to say hello and Merry Christmas to the wonderful healthcare workers here at Sparrow who are keeping everybody safe,” Santa said.

He’s encouraging everyone to stay safe and get tested this holiday season.

PCR tests are free at the Frandor site, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“I heard he was vaccinated by Dr. Fauci, but he’s still making sure everybody is safe by getting tested here today!” said Curtis Howard, Laboratory Outreach Manager for Sparrow.

Santa will get his results within 48 hours: just in time to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

Study says open windows slow COVID-19 spread
Study says open windows help slow COVID-19 spread
Governor Whitmer reflects on COVID-19 crisis and 2020
News 10 Exclusive: Governor reflects on COVID-19 crisis and 2020
LCC Women's Basketball Sophomore Night. Monday February 24, 2020. (KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO)
Lansing Community College cancels indoor winter sports
Nassar denied request for new sentence
Nassar denied request for new sentence
LCC cancels basketball season
LCC cancels basketball season