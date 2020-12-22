Santa gets COVID test at drive-through site

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Christmas just days away, Santa Claus made a stop Tuesday in Lansing to make sure he’s in tip-top shape for his big night.

No sleigh for Santa today - a car instead!

Santa Claus got his COVID test at Sparrow’s drive-through site Tuesday.

“I was happy to come to the Sparrow testing center not just to get tested and check it twice, but also to be able to say hello and Merry Christmas to the wonderful healthcare workers here at Sparrow who are keeping everybody safe,” Santa said.

He’s encouraging everyone to stay safe and get tested this holiday season.

PCR tests are free at the Frandor site, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“I heard he was vaccinated by Dr. Fauci, but he’s still making sure everybody is safe by getting tested here today!” said Curtis Howard, Laboratory Outreach Manager for Sparrow.

Santa will get his results within 48 hours: just in time to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.