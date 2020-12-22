Rise Recovery Community spreads holiday cheer for members

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Rise Recovery Community is helping more than 70 people right now get their footing in recovery.

And because many of them may not be able to go home for Christmas, organizers brought the holiday to them.

And boy were they surprised.

Courtney, one of the 70 people in Rise’s Recovery Housing couldn’t be more thankful.

“It actually warmed my heart to see the time and effort and thought they put into this really shows that they care for us.”

Co-founders, Jacque Liebner and Corey Warren of Rise have seen first hand how tough this year has been on their members.

“Imagine you’ve been an active addiction and you finally want to do something and you finally find your way to treatment and then you find your way to recovery housing and then we say you can’t go anywhere - you can’t work, you have to just stay home, that’s hard,” said Jacque.

“So it’s been tough for them and they have had to be cooped up in the house with five, six other people,” added Corey.

Rise has 70 people in 11 homes.

That’s why it was important for rise to find ways to make them and the holidays feel special.

“Some of these people are not gonna be able to see their families for Christmas. Even more, unfortunately, some of these people aren’t gonna get presents on Christmas,” said Corey. “So these presents that we’re giving that we’ve been gifted by RE Olds Foundation and The Church in the City, maybe the only presence that they get this year, so it’s really important to them. It’s also kind of a shot of hope, you know, it’s kind of a hard time right now. So come up with lit up cars and trucks, and that’s gonna bring a smile to their faces. that’s what we’re looking for, for the holiday.”

Rise received a wonderful gift from the RE Olds Foundation, as well as the Church in the City so they could get everyone a nice hat, sweatshirt and backpack.

Courtney was so excited and put it on right away.

“I definitely put it on,” said Courtney. “I really love this place -it’s saving my life.”

Rise, like many recovery communities are constantly adapting to the COVID restrictions.

But Jacque and Corey tell Studio 10 it’s worth it if it can help others.

“We have done all of our services telehealth continue with our services every day, we can’t have groups together. But we do zoom groups, we keep our members as engaged as we can.”

“I hope that if anybody’s watching if they’re struggling with addiction, or they know somebody who’s struggling with addiction, know that there’s help in Rise Recovery We’re here for you. We’re willing to help. We’re trying to put smiles on people’s faces and we’re all gonna get through this together,” added Corey.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.