One North Kitchen and Bar is opening in Lansing

Their grand opening is happening on Saturday
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The grand opening of One North Kitchen and Bar Lansing will be taking place on Saturday, December 26th. The new restaurant is located in the old Reno’s building on West Saginaw Highway and will offer drive-up service and delivery within ten miles of their location. You’ll also be able to enjoy heated igloo seating on the porch at One North Kitchen and Bar in Lansing. Three igloos will be available in two hour increments by reservation. Each igloo contains an individual heater, LED lighting and seats up to six people.

Food, cocktails, beer and wine will be available in all service formats. One of the drinks that you’ll find on the menu at One North Kitchen and Bar in Lansing is the ‘Magic Sleigh Ride’ which was featured on Studio 10.

