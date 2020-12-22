NY Gov. asks airlines to require COVID-19 testing for UK flights

(WILX) - New York’s governor is asking airlines to require negative COVID tests for passengers flying into his state from the United Kingdom.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he made the request considering the spread of a mutated version of coronavirus in Great Britain.

So far, British Airways and Delta have agreed. British Airlines will start testing Tuesday.

“Really this nation should just should say we want to join the other 120 nations that require testing - you can’t fly into the United States unless you test negative for COVID or this COVID variant,” said Cuomo. “That is just common sense.”

