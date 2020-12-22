Michigan surpasses 460,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 22, Michigan health officials have reported 3,082 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 173* deaths. The state total now sits at 466,485 cases and 11,705 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,384 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,079 cases and 79 deaths.

Ingham County reports 11,690 cases and 166 deaths.

Jackson County reports 7,019 cases and 138 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,666 cases and 54 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

