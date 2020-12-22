Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 460,000 coronavirus cases

(Middleton VA Hospital)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 22, Michigan health officials have reported 3,082 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 173* deaths. The state total now sits at 466,485 cases and 11,705 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,384 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,079 cases and 79 deaths.

Ingham County reports 11,690 cases and 166 deaths.

Jackson County reports 7,019 cases and 138 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,666 cases and 54 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

Five businesses cited for COVID-19 violations
Governor Whitmer commutes sentences for four individuals
VacciNation
VacciNation
Open windows help reduce the spread of COVID | Photo: WHSV
Study: Open windows significantly reduces COVID-19 transmission