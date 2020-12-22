Advertisement

Michigan receives first Moderna vaccine shipment

Emergency use of the vaccine was approved last week.

Michigan received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is officially in mid-Michigan.

It arrived at the Central Michigan District Health Department’s office in Mount Pleasant on Monday.

The vaccine just started shipping out over the weekend after receiving the all-clear from the Food and Drug Administration

