Michigan Court of Appeals denies Nassar request for new hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Larry Nassar, the sports physician convicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse including from his time working at MSU, has just had an appeal for a new sentencing hearing denied. Nassar had appealed based on comments made by the judge who sentenced him, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

Nassar’s attorney argued Judge Aquilina shouldn’t have heard Nassar’s resentencing hearing, claiming she posted on social media about the case before the hearing, showing bias. Judge Douglas B. Shapiro, hearing the case, said Nassar was sentenced according to the plea agreement when he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for Ingham County. The judge also noted that Nassar was sentenced to the same 40 years in Eaton County.

Nassar’s attorney asked for equal treatment from the court saying Judge Aquilina agreed with victims, showing bias. However, the judges hearing the case say she was trying to “cool the tone” after more than 100 victims testified.

The three-judge panel has now ruled against him, denying his appeal for a new resentencing hearing.

