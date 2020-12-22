MHSAA announces changes to fall sports restart schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Tuesday that it has adjusted its schedule for concluding Fall tournaments in football, volleyball and girls swimming & diving. The changes come after the organization received full details and requirements for the pilot rapid testing program being provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) as an opportunity for teams and individuals to conclude their seasons amid a pause due to COVID-19.

Officials say that due to requirements and need for more direction from MDHHS that will be forthcoming in the next week, the MHSAA has instructed schools still participating in those sports to suspend practice immediately. The MHSAA also is working to update dates of competition to better reflect the testing schedule. Taking part is the MDHHS testing pilot is a requirement for athletes to participate in the final competitions in these sports.

Fall teams taking part in the pilot program are expected to receive rapid-result antigen tests and more instruction by Tuesday, Dec. 29. The MDHHS on Dec. 28-29 will be conducting webinars to train school personnel who will be involved in the testing process. Once the first tests have been administered on Wednesday, Dec. 30, full team practices may commence. If schools are delayed in the start of testing, those schools may begin practice once individuals have had one negative test.

With teams restarting practice Dec. 30 at the earliest, competition dates also could be rescheduled. Confirmation of updated tournament dates will be announced soon on the MHSAA Website.

