Meridian Township announces green grants for local schools

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Board just approved $10,000 for the Meridian Environmental Commission to develop additional environmental projects in 2021.

The Township is offering up to $5,000 each to Haslett and Okemos school districts to develop projects with a focus on ‘green infrastructure’.

The Township is seeking projects that involve one or more types of green infrastructure from the examples listed below:

Rain gardens

Tree planting

Green roofs/Living walls

Permeable pavement

Wetland preservation

Habitat protection and restoration

Creative ideas blending arts and sciences

“Meridian Township welcomes this win-win opportunity to support our environment, our youth, and quality of life in our community,” stated Derek N. Perry, Deputy Township Manager and Director of Public Works & Engineering.

The Township is seeking that all those who are interested reach out by January 15. Project proposals are requested by March 15 for projects expected to be completed in 2021.

For more information, please contact LeRoy Harvey, Environmental Programs Coordinator at 517.853.4466 or email harvey@meridian.mi.us or contact Rose Vadnais, Vice-Chair of the Meridian Environmental Commission at rvadnais77@gmail.com.

