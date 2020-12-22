Advertisement

Meridian Township announces green grants for local schools

(WEAU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Board just approved $10,000 for the Meridian Environmental Commission to develop additional environmental projects in 2021.

The Township is offering up to $5,000 each to Haslett and Okemos school districts to develop projects with a focus on ‘green infrastructure’.

The Township is seeking projects that involve one or more types of green infrastructure from the examples listed below:

  • Rain gardens
  • Tree planting
  • Green roofs/Living walls
  • Permeable pavement
  • Wetland preservation
  • Habitat protection and restoration
  • Creative ideas blending arts and sciences

Meridian Township welcomes this win-win opportunity to support our environment, our youth, and quality of life in our community,” stated Derek N. Perry, Deputy Township Manager and Director of Public Works & Engineering.

The Township is seeking that all those who are interested reach out by January 15. Project proposals are requested by March 15 for projects expected to be completed in 2021.

For more information, please contact LeRoy Harvey, Environmental Programs Coordinator at 517.853.4466 or email harvey@meridian.mi.us or contact Rose Vadnais, Vice-Chair of the Meridian Environmental Commission at rvadnais77@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

Joyce Ivy
Joyce Ivy
MHSAA announces changes to fall sports restart schedule
One North
One North Part 2
Governor Whitmer signs bills.
Governor Whitmer signs bills, prohibiting water shutoffs
Rise and Recovery
Rise and Recovery